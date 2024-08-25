One of the Pacific Northwest’s largest regional banks is gaining a foothold in the Arizona market with new branches in Phoenix and Scottsdale and a third to open in Mesa by the end of the year.

Oregon-based Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), on Monday opened a 4,000-square-foot Scottsdale branch office in Gainey Center II, 8501 N. Scottsdale Road.

Umpqua’s Scottsdale branch offers retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management services.

“We bring full banking capabilities. We deliver them in a community bank, personal type of way,” Chris Merrywell, president of consumer banking at Umpqua Bank, said. “We’re just super excited to be in the market.”

Umpqua’s decision to expand its presence in the Valley was prompted by the area’s growing population, diverse employment base and business-friendly environment, Merrywell said.

