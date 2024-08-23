Watch Donald Trump rally in Glendale day after he visited southern border
Aug 23, 2024, 3:45 PM
PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Glendale on Friday in his second Arizona visit in the past three months.
The Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to address the crowd at Desert Diamond Arena at 4 p.m. after about a dozen other speakers.
The venue is located near State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.
