PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Glendale on Friday in his second Arizona visit in the past three months.

The Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to address the crowd at Desert Diamond Arena at 4 p.m. after about a dozen other speakers.

The venue is located near State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

