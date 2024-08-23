Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords takes the stage at DNC to address gun violence

Aug 22, 2024

YouTube video
KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX- Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords took the stage at the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

She was the first speaker to follow a segment at the DNC called “A Conversation on Gun Violence.”

Alongside her husband U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Giffords shared her recovery journey following an assassination attempt that left her seriously wounded in 2011.

“I almost died but I fought for my life and I survived,” Giffords said. “I learned to walk again one step at a time. I learned to talk again one word at a time.”

RELATED STORIES

The former Congresswoman highlighted President Joe Biden, who would check in on her when she was recovering.

Giffords put her attention to Vice President Kamala Harris, voicing that Harris will be a great president.

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby, she can fight gun trafficking,” Giffords said.

In addition to gun control, Giffords supported Harris’ policy on abortion access and praised the vice president’s experience with Wall Street and drug companies.

