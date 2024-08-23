Close
Monsoon and dust storms blow through the Valley, cause power outages, flight delays

Aug 22, 2024, 6:06 PM

A highway in Arizona drenched in rain....

A monsoon storm swept through the Valley on Thursday causing power outages and flight delays. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHONEIX – A monsoon and dust storm blew through the Valley on Thursday, causing power outages, flight delays and dropping almost an inch of rain in parts of Phoenix.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop due to thunderstorms that are affecting flights and delays and are estimated to be around 30 to 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for the Phoenix area until 5:30 p.m.

Nearly an inch of rain fell near Osborn Road and 64th Street in an hour of the storm.

Power outages have affected over 9,000 people, according to SRP.

At 4:27 p.m., the NWS reported blowing dust that impacted the East Valley.

