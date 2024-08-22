West Valley suspect arrested after barricade situation in Casa Grande
Aug 22, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:47 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A West Valley suspect in an attempted homicide case was arrested Wednesday after a barricade situation in Pinal County, authorities said.
Detectives were trying to arrest 35-year-old Martin Martinez in Casa Grande when he fled on foot, according to the Goodyear Police Department.
Martinez then barricaded himself into a nearby home, police said.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody with assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Casa Grande Police Department.
He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
No other details were made available.
