PHOENIX — A West Valley suspect in an attempted homicide case was arrested Wednesday after a barricade situation in Pinal County, authorities said.

Detectives were trying to arrest 35-year-old Martin Martinez in Casa Grande when he fled on foot, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Martinez then barricaded himself into a nearby home, police said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody with assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Casa Grande Police Department.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details were made available.

