West Valley suspect arrested after barricade situation in Casa Grande

Aug 22, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:47 am

Mugshot of Martin Martinez, a West Valley suspect who was arrested after a barricade situation in Casa Grande

West Valley suspect Martin Martinez was arrested in Casa Grande on Aug. 21, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A West Valley suspect in an attempted homicide case was arrested Wednesday after a barricade situation in Pinal County, authorities said.

Detectives were trying to arrest 35-year-old Martin Martinez in Casa Grande when he fled on foot, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Martinez then barricaded himself into a nearby home, police said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody with assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Casa Grande Police Department.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details were made available.

