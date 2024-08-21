Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Chandler man with developmental disability

Aug 21, 2024, 7:28 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

Nicholas Flores, the subject of a Silver Alert, was last seen near Delaware Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Chandler around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing Chandler man with a developmental disability.

Nicholas Flores, 21, was last seen on foot near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in the East Valley city’s downtown area around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and sandals. He might have a cellphone with him but it doesn’t have service, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Flores is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He takes medication for his developmental disability. His condition can cause him to easily become lost or confused, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

