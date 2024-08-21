PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing Chandler man with a developmental disability.

Nicholas Flores, 21, was last seen on foot near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in the East Valley city’s downtown area around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

🚨 MISSING PERSON ALERT 🚨 Help us locate 21-year-old Nicholas Flores! He was last seen on foot near Delaware St and Commonwealth Ave in Chandler. A Silver Alert is in progress. If you have any information, please contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130 or your local police.… pic.twitter.com/4EV2xQct3I — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 21, 2024

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and sandals. He might have a cellphone with him but it doesn’t have service, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Flores is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He takes medication for his developmental disability. His condition can cause him to easily become lost or confused, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

