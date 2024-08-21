Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona State University receives $800,000 to improve hydrogen turbine performance

Aug 21, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:39 am

Arizona State University is receiving $800,000 in federal funding to support the increased use of clean hydrogen in industrial and power sectors. (Photo from Arizona State University)

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Energy is selecting the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of Arizona State University to receive $800,000 in federal funding to support the increased use of clean hydrogen in industrial and power sectors, authorities said Tuesday.

The award is part of an $8.8 million investment by the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management for 11 university-based research and development projects, aiming to improve the performance of hydrogen-fueled turbines.

“Advancing hydrogen turbine performance is critical to increasing the use of low-carbon fuels like clean hydrogen to help achieve our climate goals,” Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary of fossil energy and carbon management, said in a press release. “Today we are investing in cost-shared, cutting-edge research at U.S. universities that will help make clean hydrogen more affordable and widely utilized, while also expanding the hydrogen workforce.”

ASU, along with the other selected projects, will develop advanced materials and components to withstand the extreme environment created during hydrogen combustion, enabling the use of up to 100% clean hydrogen in gas turbines for low-carbon power generation.

This investment will accelerate commercialization of advanced technologies and support the growth of robust supply chains throughout the power and industrial sectors.

