PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of the Loop-202 South Mountain freeway reopened at Elliot Road on Sunday after an earlier fatal wrong-way crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The lanes were closed for roughly nine hours and reopened at 1:56 p.m.

At 2:16 a.m., a vehicle heading eastbound on the westbound Loop-202 off ramp at Baseline Road on milepost 71 collided with another vehicle. They were the only occupants of each vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third vehicle made contact with the crash but did not sustain injuries.

Authorities suspect impairment contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

The southbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

