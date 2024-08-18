Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Dead body found on railroad tracks in central Phoenix

Aug 17, 2024, 7:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A dead body was found on train tracks in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The body was found by railroad workers, and authorities do not believe the man was killed by a train.

Officers responded to a call involving a train near 20th and Jackson streets around 3:30 a.m. After arriving, they found a dead body on the tracks before detectives were called to investigate.

The body was later taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish if they wish to remain anonymous.

No other information was available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

