Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist early Saturday in Phoenix.

The crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of 40th and Oak streets.

When police arrived, they found an injured male bicyclist down on the sidewalk.

The man, whom police later identified as 46-year-old David Pinkerton, died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said Pinkerton was traveling southbound on 40th Street when he was hit by a vehicle headed in the same direction.

The vehicle left the area after striking Pinkerton.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness, if they wish to remain anonymous.

