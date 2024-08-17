PHOENIX — Craving edible bugs in Arizona? A new study says you’re in luck.

LawnStarter, an outdoor home service company, released a study on the best states for eating edible insects and wildlife on Thursday.

The study ranked Arizona as No. 15.

Why study says Arizona is a good place for bug eaters

In order to rank Arizona, researchers looked at a total of eight metrics.

That included the accessibility of wildlife species for eating and differing climates. Public interest in these unique culinary experiences, which was measured by Google searches, also shaped the ranking.

Other metrics included the the number of edible wildlife species in the state and how many restaurants serve insects.

Researchers also looked at the regulations in each state.

LawnStarter’s study also said Arizona ranked 12th in the nation in terms of Google search interest in edible bugs and other wildlife culinary experiences.

Additionally, researchers found that Arizona ranked No. 18 in food establishments that serve edible insects.

Restaurants offer edible bugs in Arizona

Various restaurants in the Valley serve chapulines, or edible grasshoppers. These crispy fried insects are widely consumed in Oaxaca, a southern Mexican state.

One place where Phoenicians curious about bug food can try is Las 15 Salsas. This restaurant on on Seventh Avenue and Hatcher Road serves authentic Oaxacan food, which includes the fried crickets. One southwestern food influencer said the restaurant’s chapulines were crunchy and seasoned with lemon and salt.

That’s one of many restaurants that offer the fried crickets, though. Curious eaters can look for other eateries that serve chapulines on Yelp.

Why are foodies in Phoenix, beyond interested in bugs and wildlife?

LawnStarter’s study identified edible insects as the largest source of edible protein in the world.

The company’s news release included quotes from various experts, including Reza Ovissipour, an assistant professor in sustainable food systems at Texas A&M University.

“Many people believe that insects are inherently dirty or carry diseases,” Ovissipour said in the release.

However, when farmed properly, they’re as safe to eat as pork, cow, chicken and fish, he added.

“Insects have been part of the traditional diets of various cultures for centuries without adverse effects,” Ovissipour said. “Even in the US, strawberry yogurt contains a red color extracted from carmine, a natural dye derived from the dried shells of female cochineal beetles.”

