Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bug bites: Study says Arizona the 15th best state to eat insects, wildlife cuisine

Aug 17, 2024, 6:30 AM

Edible bugs in Arizona...

Craving some grub? Good news: Arizona is a great place for edible insects, according to a new study. (File Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(File Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Craving edible bugs in Arizona? A new study says you’re in luck.

LawnStarter, an outdoor home service company, released a study on the best states for eating edible insects and wildlife on Thursday.

The study ranked Arizona as No. 15.

Why study says Arizona is a good place for bug eaters

In order to rank Arizona, researchers looked at a total of eight metrics.

That included the accessibility of wildlife species for eating and differing climates. Public interest in these unique culinary experiences, which was measured by Google searches, also shaped the ranking.

Other metrics included the the number of edible wildlife species in the state and how many restaurants serve insects.

Researchers also looked at the regulations in each state.

RELATED STORIES

LawnStarter’s study also said Arizona ranked 12th in the nation in terms of Google search interest in edible bugs and other wildlife culinary experiences.

Additionally, researchers found that Arizona ranked No. 18 in food establishments that serve edible insects.

Restaurants offer edible bugs in Arizona

Various restaurants in the Valley serve chapulines, or edible grasshoppers. These crispy fried insects are widely consumed in Oaxaca, a southern Mexican state.

One place where Phoenicians curious about bug food can try is Las 15 Salsas. This restaurant on on Seventh Avenue and Hatcher Road serves authentic Oaxacan food, which includes the fried crickets. One southwestern food influencer said the restaurant’s chapulines were crunchy and seasoned with lemon and salt.

That’s one of many restaurants that offer the fried crickets, though. Curious eaters can look for other eateries that serve chapulines on Yelp.

Why are foodies in Phoenix, beyond interested in bugs and wildlife?

LawnStarter’s study identified edible insects as the largest source of edible protein in the world.

The company’s news release included quotes from various experts, including Reza Ovissipour, an assistant professor in sustainable food systems at Texas A&M University.

“Many people believe that insects are inherently dirty or carry diseases,” Ovissipour said in the release.

However, when farmed properly, they’re as safe to eat as pork, cow, chicken and fish, he added.

“Insects have been part of the traditional diets of various cultures for centuries without adverse effects,” Ovissipour said. “Even in the US, strawberry yogurt contains a red color extracted from carmine, a natural dye derived from the dried shells of female cochineal beetles.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Lincoln Property Co. is developing a massive industrial park near the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in t...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix still tops the nation in industrial construction

Phoenix continues to outrank the rest of the nation in industrial construction with nearly 40 million square feet of space underway by the end of June.

46 minutes ago

Road closure sign with sunset background...

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60 reopens near Mesa Drive after crash

The westbound lanes of the US 60 were reopened at Mesa Drive following a crash on Friday night, authorities said. The center and left lanes were affected.

9 hours ago

Set of pink frosted sprinkled Randy's Donuts and churro flavored donuts....

KTAR.com

Randy’s Donuts opening second Valley location in August

Randy's Donuts, the iconic California shop known for it's giant rooftop donut is expanding its presence in Arizona.

11 hours ago

The KTAR News and Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s raised a record $2.36 million...

KTAR Newsroom

KTAR News, Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s raises record $2.36 million

The KTAR News and Arizona Sports 16th annual Give-A-Thon fundraiser for Phoenix Children's brought in a record amount of money for the third consecutive year.

12 hours ago

Side of Phoenix Police vehicle....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix launches website with videos, information on incidents in DOJ report

The city of Phoenix launched a new website that provides information and materials in the DOJ's investigation into the police department.

15 hours ago

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their...

Josh Kristianto/ABC15 Arizona

2 Phoenix firefighters charged with felony child abuse

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their child in a car late last year.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Bug bites: Study says Arizona the 15th best state to eat insects, wildlife cuisine