Arizona teacher arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to student

PHOENIX – A teacher at Cottonwood Verde Tech School was arrested on Wednesday for supplying marijuana and tobacco to a minor, according to authorities.

Cottonwood Police officers arrested 50-year-old Damian Andre for allegedly giving marijuana vaping fluid to one of his 15-year-old students.

Andre is alleged to have had the fluid delivered to the school, where he then gave it to the student.

An investigation began after the student’s parent reported the teacher’s actions to the authorities.

The Cottonwood Verde Tech School administrators cooperated fully with the investigation, the Cottonwood Police Department said.

