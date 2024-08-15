PHOENIX – The city of Mesa and the Phoenix Rescue Mission (PRM) are teaming up to help the city’s homeless population combat the scorching heat.

The new program lasts until June 2025 and will offer people experiencing homelessness heat relief support, outreach, navigation and case management.

“Summer is the most dangerous time for our unhoused neighbors,” Nathan Smith, Phoenix Rescue Mission chief program officer, said in a press release. “Launching this program now allows us to provide crucial heat relief services to Mesa residents in need, with the goal of continuing services until they are connected to the appropriate resource that will help them get back on their feet.”

Support will be provided by a Mesa-based PRM team, which will assess potential clients in need of service and will connect them to the PRM, city of Mesa or community resources. People receiving help from the initiative will have access to transportation to and from services along with Kick-Starter Toolkit Assistance which can provide support in acquiring birth certificates, IDs and social security cards.

Some people will not be a match for PRM’s services, the city said. Those people will be assessed for placement on the Maricopa County Coordinated Entry System for Individuals and Families.

The PRM will add six case managers to oversee the initiative. The nonprofit plans to introduce three new Hope Coach Vehicles that will travel the streets of the Valley providing water, hygiene items and clothing.

Services will be available Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program is funded by a $530,000 grant from the the city to bring services to vulnerable city residents.

What services does the new program offer to people experiencing homelessness?

The project will address several issues that homeless people face.

Access to housing, both temporary and permanent.

Access to drinking water, hygiene kits, Naloxone kits and seasonal items needed for those exposed to extreme heat and cold weather conditions.

Access to transportation options needed for housing placements, medical appointments, job interviews.

Access to vital personal documents.

The effect the heat has on Arizona’s homeless people

The Arizona summers bring about a wealth of challenges for residents in the state but the heat can be deadly for the entire population.

A report by Maricopa County on the county’s heat related deaths in 2023 found that out of 645 heat related deaths, 45% were from people experiencing homelessness. Out of all the populations in the county, homeless people made up the largest population affected by heat related deaths.

Mesa, which has the second-largest population in the metro area, recorded 51 total heat related deaths in 2023, the second most in the county.

“In recent years, Maricopa County has experienced a concerning increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “Protecting our vulnerable communities during the hot summer months requires a well-coordinated network of resources. The Phoenix Rescue Mission is a vital partner in providing social services, and their team is a welcome addition to Mesa’s heat relief efforts.”

Maricopa County tracks heat related illness and death’s on a public dashboard. As of Aug. 14, 96 people of died due to the heat in 2024. Mesa had 15 deaths, 11 coming from people who were outdoors.

In June, Mesa partnered with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and other local organizations to provide heat-relief services for homeless people and other vulnerable residents through a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.