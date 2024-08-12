PHOENIX — Drivers in the West Valley now have a new place to find their dream car: the Larry H. Miller Genesis of Peoria.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at the dealership near 87th Avenue and Bell Road on Wednesday.

There will be entertainment, refreshments and exclusive promotions on different electric vehicles and 2024 models.

Guests who have questions about Genesis’ automotive technology are welcome to speak with representatives at the event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

What’s unique about the new Genesis of Peoria dealership?

The company promised drivers a “transformative car-buying experience” in a press release. The experience includes an open-concept design that lets drivers watch their vehicles being serviced.

Genesis vehicles come in both gas and electric models. Accordingly, the new Peoria dealership offers advanced charging stations for drivers with electric vehicles.

Additionally, the facility’s interior has warm lighting, orange couches and wood-paneled decorations designed to comfort visitors. There is also a Zen garden to infuse a sense of tranquility and natural sunlight to the dealership.

It’s part of the traditional Korean son-nim approach, which refers to a hospitality strategy that treats customers as VIP guests.

Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria General Manager Justin Mauer said the dealership sought to create a rich and inviting environment to help customers relax and feel welcome.

“These innovative enhancements have empowered our team members to continue delivering top-notch service and outstanding maintenance,” Mauer said in the release.

Car lovers can visit the dealership’s website to browse its online inventory, schedule a test drive and see available financing options.

