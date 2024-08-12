Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright to close for 2 months on Aug. 19

Aug 12, 2024, 4:05 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Map of southbound Loop 101 closure at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard on-ramp Loop 101 widening project map

PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is set to close for 60 days beginning on Aug. 19, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Drivers are advised to use the southbound Loop 101 frontage road to the Raintree Drive southbound on-ramp as a possible detour, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure with go into effect at 1 a.m. on the 19th.

The work zone’s speed limit will be 55 miles per hour and ADOT reminded drivers to stay alert and merge with caution when traveling in the area.

The closure is the latest in ADOT’s current Loop 101 widening project, which began in January and will last for an estimated two years. Its primary purpose is to widen the Loop 101 by one lane in each direction between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

Other pieces of the project include:

  • Adding a third southbound left turn lane at Princess Drive/Pima Road interchange.
  • Adding right turn lanes at Raintree Drive and Shea Boulevard.
  • Converting Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration.
  • Updating sidewalks.
  • Updating freeway and ramp lighting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man unlocks apartment door in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Nearly 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Maricopa County in July, putting tenants on watch

This past July saw 7,903 new eviction cases in Maricopa County, the third-most filed for a single month in county history, according a recent report.

3 hours ago

An unidentified driver and Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Sekrecki hold a rescued ...

Associated Press

Large desert tortoise rescued on I-10 after escaping from ostrich ranch in southern Arizona

State Department of Public Safety troopers recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross I-10 near Picacho.

3 hours ago

A $20 billion data center project has been approved in Arizona that at full build-out could be the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

$20 billion data center campus gets green light in Buckeye

A $20 billion master-planned data center complex is moving forward after securing the go-ahead from the city of Buckeye.

3 hours ago

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopen after closure...

KTAR.com

SB lanes of Interstate 17 reopen in Phoenix after weekend crash caused closure

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

10 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert D...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from August 9-11

From a deadly police shooting to Kamala Harris' Arizona rally, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

13 hours ago

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema walking indoors with paper in her hand...

David Bernauer/Special for Cronkite News

Arizona senator in Paris: Kyrsten Sinema competes in amateur marathon on Olympic course

For the first time, amateur runners had a chance to follow in the Olympians’ footsteps and run the same course used for the marathon earlier in the day. Among the athletes that competed Saturday? Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright to close for 2 months on Aug. 19