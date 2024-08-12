PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is set to close for 60 days beginning on Aug. 19, officials said.

Drivers are advised to use the southbound Loop 101 frontage road to the Raintree Drive southbound on-ramp as a possible detour, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure with go into effect at 1 a.m. on the 19th.

The work zone’s speed limit will be 55 miles per hour and ADOT reminded drivers to stay alert and merge with caution when traveling in the area.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. on-ramp to southbound Loop 101 will close at 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for about 60 days for reconstruction as part of the widening project. DETOUR: Southbound Loop 101 frontage road to the Raintree Dr. southbound on-ramp. MORE: https://t.co/paBzaXxI4r pic.twitter.com/P3njAHXb09 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 6, 2024

The closure is the latest in ADOT’s current Loop 101 widening project, which began in January and will last for an estimated two years. Its primary purpose is to widen the Loop 101 by one lane in each direction between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

Other pieces of the project include:

Adding a third southbound left turn lane at Princess Drive/Pima Road interchange.

Adding right turn lanes at Raintree Drive and Shea Boulevard.

Converting Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration.

Updating sidewalks.

Updating freeway and ramp lighting.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.