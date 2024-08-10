PHOENIX — The first set of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses have been released on city roads as the transportation service works toward its goal of a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, authorities announced Thursday.

The city of Phoenix said the newly dispatched buses are equipped with a hybrid-electric motor and batteries and a biodiesel-fueled engine, a combination meant to produce greater fuel economy and less pollution.

A New Flyer Xcelsior Hybrid-Electric bus can seat up to 35 passengers, with the capability to hold 53 with standing room, and has three wheelchair areas. Each bus has a driving range of more than 500 miles, according to a government press release.

The first hybrid-electric buses have hit the road in Phoenix! These buses have higher fuel economy, contribute less pollution, and drive more quietly and efficiently. We continue to work towards our goal of a zero-emission bus fleet.

Learn more: https://t.co/eAR0SbxvFZ pic.twitter.com/GNl41fqlUz — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) August 8, 2024

“As we aim to be the most sustainable desert city in the world, we are doing our part to cut emissions, adopt the latest technology, and encourage residents to make climate-conscious decisions. I’m excited to see our brand-new buses hit the road to serve Phoenicians,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

There are currently 500 heavy-duty buses that run on natural gas and biodiesel, according to a press release.

What made the new bus fleet possible?

The Phoenix Public Transit received a $16.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration in August 2022, which has aided the creation of the hybrid bus fleet.

The grant is also supporting the installment of bus charging and maintenance infrastructure and workforce development as more fleets are made available to the public.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.