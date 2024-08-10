Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

First batch of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses pass testing, active on city roads

Aug 10, 2024, 5:45 AM

Phoenix Public Transit hybrid bus parked at stop...

The Phoenix Public Transit Department announced their first group of hybrid buses are now on the roads, a first step toward its zero-emissions bus fleet goal. (City of Phoenix Photo)

(City of Phoenix Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The first set of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses have been released on city roads as the transportation service works toward its goal of a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, authorities announced Thursday.

The city of Phoenix said the newly dispatched buses are equipped with a hybrid-electric motor and batteries and a biodiesel-fueled engine, a combination meant to produce greater fuel economy and less pollution.

A New Flyer Xcelsior Hybrid-Electric bus can seat up to 35 passengers, with the capability to hold 53 with standing room, and has three wheelchair areas. Each bus has a driving range of more than 500 miles, according to a government press release.

“As we aim to be the most sustainable desert city in the world, we are doing our part to cut emissions, adopt the latest technology, and encourage residents to make climate-conscious decisions. I’m excited to see our brand-new buses hit the road to serve Phoenicians,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

There are currently 500 heavy-duty buses that run on natural gas and biodiesel, according to a press release.

What made the new bus fleet possible?

The Phoenix Public Transit received a $16.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration in August 2022, which has aided the creation of the hybrid bus fleet.

The grant is also supporting the installment of bus charging and maintenance infrastructure and workforce development as more fleets are made available to the public.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to an Arizona rally on Friday night....

Aaron Decker

Kamala Harris promises immigration reform, abortion rights in first Arizona rally

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on immigration reform and abortion rights during the campaigns first Arizona rally on Friday.

10 hours ago

Exterior of James R. Browning United States Courthouse building in San Francisco...

Associated Press

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious."

11 hours ago

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks in Glendale at first Arizona campaign rally

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

13 hours ago

Puppy abuser from Scottsdale arrested out of state, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale man convicted of animal cruelty arrested in New Mexico

An alleged puppy abuser from Scottsdale was arrested after fleeing to New Mexico to avoid a trial, police announced on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Between Aug. 12-16, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon takes place on KTAR News and A...

KTAR.com

KTAR News, Arizona Sports host 16th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

This week, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News and Arizona Sports.

16 hours ago

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of oth...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

First batch of Phoenix Public Transit hybrid buses pass testing, active on city roads