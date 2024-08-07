PHOENIX – One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident inside the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads around 5:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Based on 911 calls, they thought it might be an active shooter situation.

However, there was no active shooter when officers arrived.

What led to shooting at Scottsdale grocery store?

Police said a verbal altercation between the two men escalated, and they shot each other inside the Albertsons.

One of the men was found inside the store and another was found at a nearby business. Police located two handguns at the scene.

One man died at the hospital, while the other was still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Robert Carlos Padilla of Phoenix.

Detectives are not yet listing either subject as victim or suspect.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.