ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Scottsdale grocery store

Aug 7, 2024, 7:32 AM | Updated: Aug 8, 2024, 1:40 pm

File photo shows the exterior of the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads in Scottsdale, where...

Two men were shot inside an Albertsons grocery store in Scottsdale on Aug. 6, 2024. (Albertsons Photo)

(Albertsons Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident inside the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads around 5:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Based on 911 calls, they thought it might be an active shooter situation.

However, there was no active shooter when officers arrived.

RELATED STORIES

What led to shooting at Scottsdale grocery store?

Police said a verbal altercation between the two men escalated, and they shot each other inside the Albertsons.

One of the men was found inside the store and another was found at a nearby business. Police located two handguns at the scene.

One man died at the hospital, while the other was still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Robert Carlos Padilla of Phoenix.

Detectives are not yet listing either subject as victim or suspect.

