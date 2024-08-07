PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Tuesday that she appointed legal expert Lee Stein to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

Stein joins the governing board for the state’s public universities with 25 years of legal experience, previously serving as an assistant U.S. attorney and special assistant attorney general in Arizona’s Attorney Generals Office.

As a trial lawyer, Stein has experience in white collar lawsuits and government investigations. He has been involved in cases including SEC investigations, environment and wildlife, and fraud cases.

“I am humbled by Governor Hobbs’ confidence in me,” Stein said in a press release. “I fully appreciate the importance of higher education to the state and I am looking forward to doing my part to ensure that the universities continue to provide an accessible and high quality education to Arizona students.”

Stein has represented university students accused of misconduct in the past along with Title IX litigation.

“Mr. Stein’s tenacity, self-determination and extensive experience will be instrumental in advancing higher education in our state and elevating the values that make our universities exceptional,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in a press release. “I look forward to working with him to advance the interests of Arizona’s public universities and gaining his perspectives on the unique challenges and opportunities in the evolving space of higher education.”

Who is Lee Stein?

An Arizona native, Stein graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelors in political science before earning his Juris Doctor at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in 1988.

Stein is filling the vacancy left by Regent Bob Herbold, who resigned in February due to health reasons. Stein will finish Herbold’s term, which lasts until January 2028.

Along with his law career Stein served as a member for former U.S. Sen. John McCain’s Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee and as an adjunct professor at ASU and U of A.

“With a dedication to public service and a deep appreciation for Arizona’s universities, I have no doubt that Mr. Stein will be an effective member of the Board and will help ensure accessible and attainable higher education for everyone while safeguarding the integrity of our world-class public universities.” Hobbs said.

ABOR’s jurisdiction includes ASU, U of A and Northern Arizona University.

