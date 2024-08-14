Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets final federal approval to spend nearly $1B to expand high-speed internet access

Aug 14, 2024, 8:00 AM

Ethernet cables are plugged into a hub in a stock photo. Arizona received final approval to spend n...

Arizona received final approval to spend nearly $1 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona received final approval to spend nearly $1 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access in the state, officials announced last week.

States had until the end of 2023 to request funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) grant program.

BEAD was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

“For too long, access to high-speed internet was seen as a luxury instead of a necessity,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release. “The reality is that broadband plays an essential role in people’s lives. Whether it is access to education, basic health care services, applying for jobs, working remotely or starting a small business, internet connectivity is a necessity.”

RELATED STORIES

How long has Arizona been waiting for high-speed internet access funds?

Hobbs announced in June 2023 that Arizona was getting $993.1 million from the BEAD program, which is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Now that Volume II of Arizona’s application has been approved, the funding is unlocked. As a result, the state can move ahead with implementing its plans to expand high-speed internet access in unserved and underserved communities.

“In the 21st century, a reliable internet connection is a necessity that enables access to jobs, health care, and education. … Congratulations to the team in Arizona. We look forward to working with you to ensure that everyone in the states is connected,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in the release.

