PHOENIX – The initiative to put abortion rights on Arizona ballots this November will continue following a ruling on Monday.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian dismissed a lawsuit from anti-abortion group, Arizona Right to Life, after the organization argued that people who signed a petition to put abortion rights on the ballot were misled.

The issue arises from when Arizona for Abortion Access gathered 820,000 signatures in July from people who supported putting the right to an abortion on the ballot later this year.

Arizona Right to Life claims that some people who signed the petition may not have known what they were supporting and for that reason, the issue should be removed from the ballot.

The judge dismissed the case due to the issues raised by Arizona Right to Life being incorrect or insufficient, according to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s legal analyst, Barry Markson.

“Today, Arizona for Abortion Access prevailed in yet another challenge to our historic, citizen-led campaign, this time defeating the meritless challenge to the 200-word summary that appeared at the top of the petition sheets more than 820,000 Arizona voters signed,” Arizona for Abortion Access said in a statement on X.

“We aren’t surprised by this win because our opposition’s arguments had no basis in Arizona law and were nothing more than false political talking points.”

WE WON AGAIN! Every win brings Arizona voters one step closer to restoring and protecting our right to access abortion care, once and for all. pic.twitter.com/W2LdRuKS1F — Arizona for Abortion Access (@azforaccess) August 6, 2024

Arizona Right to Life can appeal the decision.

“I would expect to see that this will continue and be on the ballot in November, but I think the process will continue and there will be an appeal before the Court of Appeals and an appeal potentially, to the Arizona Supreme Court, before this is finished,” Markson said.

If passed, the Arizona Abortion Access Act will return abortion rights in Arizona to where they were before Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Arizona is one of seven states that will have an abortion ballot measure this year. Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New York, Nevada and South Dakota all have abortion-related issues on its ballots.

