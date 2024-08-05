Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Bridge over Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in deadly wreck has been rebuilt

Aug 5, 2024, 3:00 PM

The State Route 191 bridge over Interstate 40 in southeastern Arizona was severely damaged in a May...

The State Route 191 bridge over Interstate 40 in southeastern Arizona was severely damaged in a May 2023 wreck. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A bridge over a southeastern Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in a deadly wreck last year has been rebuilt, transportation officials announced Monday.

With the overpass now operational, State Route 191 traffic can again travel across Interstate 10 about 9 miles west of Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The bridge has been unusable since a semi-truck heading west on I-10 slammed into a support pillar and caught fire just after midnight on May 3, 2023. The driver died in the crash.

A section of westbound I-10 was closed for two days after the crash, creating a long detour to bypass the collision site. Crews worked around the clock to make it safe for traffic to travel under the SR 191 overpass.

However, the bridge’s superstructure — including the girders and deck — still needed to be demolished and rebuilt.

In November, ADOT secured $5.3 million in federal emergency funds for the construction project.

While the bridge is now open, motorists can expect to see crews completing minor asphalt work and lane striping in September.

Bridge over Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in deadly wreck has been rebuilt