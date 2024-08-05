PHOENIX – A bridge over a southeastern Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in a deadly wreck last year has been rebuilt, transportation officials announced Monday.

With the overpass now operational, State Route 191 traffic can again travel across Interstate 10 about 9 miles west of Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

ADOT has opened a reconstructed bridge that carries US 191 over I-10 in southeast Arizona after a crash that severely damaged the structure in 2023. MORE: https://t.co/fJn7kTNtnH pic.twitter.com/y5xLukS8zZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 5, 2024

The bridge has been unusable since a semi-truck heading west on I-10 slammed into a support pillar and caught fire just after midnight on May 3, 2023. The driver died in the crash.

A section of westbound I-10 was closed for two days after the crash, creating a long detour to bypass the collision site. Crews worked around the clock to make it safe for traffic to travel under the SR 191 overpass.

However, the bridge’s superstructure — including the girders and deck — still needed to be demolished and rebuilt.

In November, ADOT secured $5.3 million in federal emergency funds for the construction project.

While the bridge is now open, motorists can expect to see crews completing minor asphalt work and lane striping in September.

