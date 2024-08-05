1 man dead, 1 juvenile arrested after birthday party shooting in Phoenix
Aug 5, 2024, 6:15 AM
(Phoenix Police Department File Photo)
PHOENIX — A man died after allegedly being shot by a teenager at a Sunday birthday party in Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road around 2:45 a.m.
Luis Angel Carranza, 22, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead.
Carranza had gotten into an altercation with a 16-year-old while the birthday party was taking place, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not released due to being a minor, is facing one charge of homicide.
This investigation is ongoing.
No further details were available.
