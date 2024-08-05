Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dead, 1 juvenile arrested after birthday party shooting in Phoenix

Aug 5, 2024, 6:15 AM

A man died after a shooting at a birthday party in Phoenix on Aug. 4, 2024, police said. (Phoenix Police Department File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after allegedly being shot by a teenager at a Sunday birthday party in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road around 2:45 a.m.

Luis Angel Carranza, 22, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead.

Carranza had gotten into an altercation with a 16-year-old while the birthday party was taking place, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released due to being a minor, is facing one charge of homicide.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further details were available.

1 man dead, 1 juvenile arrested after birthday party shooting in Phoenix