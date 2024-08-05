Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Storms, strong winds roll through metro Phoenix on Sunday evening

Aug 4, 2024, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm

Heavy rain and strong winds rolled though the Valley on Sunday. (Photo from Arizona Department of Transportation)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Storms broke out on Sunday evening, unleashing heavy rain and strong winds across the Valley.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a special weather statement for Maricopa County until 10:15 p.m. due to high winds up to 40 mph.

The NWS warned of storms around 1:00 p.m. and said several metro Phoenix cities could see showers and high winds until 10 p.m.

Parts of Phoenix saw as much as 0.43 inches of rain while parts of Cave Creek saw up to 0.79 inches as frequent lightning and rain occurred.

Is there a chance of storms on Monday?

There is little-to-no chance of storms on Monday. However, Tuesday night’s forecast shows a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

