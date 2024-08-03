Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after single-vehicle crash, speeding in north Phoenix

Aug 3, 2024, 10:00 AM

A 24-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Saturday morning. (Pixabay Photo)

PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in north Phoenix, officials said.

Phoenix Police Vehicular Crimes responded to a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Cave Creek and Hatcher roads at approximately 4:30 a.m., a press release said.

Officers found an adult male identified as Nathan Castro, who was suffering from serious injuries. Castro was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead soon after his arrival.

Investigation of the area revealed that Castro was driving northbound on Cave Creek at high speeds and did not turn sharply enough around the bend. Castro was said to have crashed into several parked cars on the east side of the roadway.

Detectives are treating this case as an ongoing investigation.

