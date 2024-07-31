Bring an umbrella: Storms, rain could come to Valley soon...

PHOENIX — It may be a good idea for Phoenicians to bring an umbrella if leaving the house this Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a small chance of rainfall in the metro Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“As far as the Phoenix area, it’s only to be slight chances,” NWS Meteorologist Sean Benedict told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

In fact, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., according to the NWS Phoenix forecast.

“Here in Phoenix, the chances of even seeing a shower are a little bit lower in the afternoon, but we may see some spotty activity continue into the overnight hours,” Benedict said.

However, NWS said there may be heavy rainfall south of Phoenix.

“Around the region as a whole, we are gonna be in a good environment for strong showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” Benedict said. “You might see some in parts of Pinal County like near Casa Grande over to Gila Bend, where the storms are expected to be a little bit more intense.”

There could even be localized flash flooding in those areas, he said.

Plan to bring an umbrella? Plan ahead for blowing dust, too

Furthermore, the weather may make it hard to drive for motorists traveling on Interstates 8, Interstate 10 or other roadways.

A dust storm advisory has been issued across the Phoenix area as well as much of southern Arizona from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Winds are expected to blow up to 40 miles per hour.

Gusty outflows winds from distant showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact much of south-central and southwestern Arizona this afternoon and evening. Areas may see gusts in excess of 40 mph and reduced visibilities due to blowing dust. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/OiV2MFwYZa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2024

This dust advisory applies to most of Maricopa County, as well as all of Pinal, Pima and La Cruz counties, Benedict said. It is also in place for parts of La Paz and Yuma counties, he added.

“We’re expecting, with the widespread amount of wind, to generate some dust this afternoon with the activity,” Benedict said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

