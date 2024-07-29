PHOENIX – The U.S. Department of Justice will have its eye on Maricopa County during Tuesday’s primary election.

The department announced Monday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws as voters in Arizona’s most populous county cast their ballots on Election Day.

The DOJ works regularly to enforce laws that protect voting rights across the country, deploying federal observers in some cases.

Monday’s announcement didn’t say why the Phoenix area was chosen for surveillance on Tuesday.

DOJ also monitored Maricopa County election in 2022

In 2022, observers were sent to five Arizona counties, including Maricopa, during the general election. In total, the DOJ monitored 64 jurisdictions nationwide for that election.

Citizens can file complaints about possible federal voting rights law violations by calling 800-253-3931 or through the DOJ Civil Rights Division’s website.

Programming note: KTAR News 92.3 FM will provide live coverage and analysis of the 2024 primary election results, with special shows from noon to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.