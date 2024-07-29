Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in deadly Phoenix shooting turns self in near Arizona-Mexico border

Jul 29, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

Mugshot of Miguel Angel Rievoles Perez, who was arrested in connection with a July 24, 2024, deadly...

Miguel Angel Rievoles Perez was arrested in connection with a July 24, 2024, deadly Phoenix shooting. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man wanted in connection with a deadly Phoenix shooting was arrested after he gave himself up near the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities announced over the weekend.

Miguel Angel Rievoles Perez, 20, was booked into a Maricopa County jail Friday on counts of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in city limits. His bond was set at $500,000.

Rievoles Perez was taken into custody after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents in Nogales, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was wanted for a Wednesday morning homicide in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood.

What did police report about deadly Phoenix shooting?

Officers responded to a shooting call near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:55 a.m.

The victim, 62-year-old Jose Perez Olvera, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of Phoenix Fire Department emergency responders, Olvera died at the scene.

The shooter was gone before police arrived, but witnesses were able to identify him, police said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 26, 2024.

