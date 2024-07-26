Close
Freeway closures scheduled in north Phoenix, East Valley this weekend

Jul 26, 2024, 8:28 AM

Crews are seen working on the pavement of a Valley freeway. Metro Phoenix freeway construction crew...

Metro Phoenix freeway construction crews have plenty of work scheduled for July 26-29, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It looks like another busy weekend of metro Phoenix freeway work, with road closures scheduled on the north side and in the East Valley.

There also will be restrictions related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for July 26-29.

Starting up north, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Loop 303 to Happy Valley Road in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The ramps from State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road to southbound I-17 also will be closed.

Transportation officials warn that lengthy delays on I-17 are likely, so drivers heading into the Valley from the north should plan ahead and travel early in the morning or late at night if possible.

In addition, motorists are being urged to avoid clogging the streets designed for local traffic east of I-17.

ADOT says the most efficient detour is via westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road to southbound I-17.

The closure is part of an ongoing project to improve the surface on 6 miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74.

Where else is metro Phoenix freeway work scheduled?

Over in the East Valley, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe will closed from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

The ramps from Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads to northbound Loop 101 will also be off-limits.

Motorists can detour along McClintock Drive or Dobson Road to bypass the closure. Another option is to take westbound US 60 to westbound I-10 to northbound State Route 143, which connects with Loop 202 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

South of the airport, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to two lanes from 24th Street in Phoenix to Broadway Road in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project bridge work.

In addition, the ramps from southbound I-17 and 24th Street to eastbound I-10 will be closed, and eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near US 60.

Broadway Curve work will also require the closure of the westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Traffic from the East Valley will have to take the US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 and exit at 40th Street to reach eastbound I-10.

The $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of freeway. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

All times are subject to change.

