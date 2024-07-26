Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man pleads guilty after sending threats to Arizona election workers

Jul 26, 2024, 4:15 AM

man pleads guilty to threatening arizona election workers...

An election worker seals a box of tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to election workers with Maricopa County Elections in Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.

Brian Jerry Ogstad, 60, of Alabama, pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication.

“Brian Ogstad repeatedly threatened to kill Maricopa County election workers and officials,” Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the United States Justice Department’s criminal division, said. “As today’s guilty plea demonstrates, the department is committed to holding accountable those who target election workers and officials with threats of violence.

“I am especially grateful to the Election Threats Task Force, which continues to spearhead the department’s efforts to ensure that public servants who administer our elections can do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.”

What did Ogstad say?

RELATED STORIES

From Aug. 2, 2022, the day Arizona held primary elections for federal and state officeholders, to Aug. 4, 2022, Ogstad sent numerous threatening direct messages to an Instagram social media account ran by Maricopa County Elections.

Ogstad sent messages such as: “You did it! Now you are [expletive]. Dead. You will all be executed for your crimes”; “[expletive] you! You are caught! They have it all. You [expletive] are dead”; “You are lying, cheating [expletive] . . . you better not come in my church, my business or send your kids to my school. You are [expletive] stupid if you think your lives are safe”; and “You [expletive] are so dead.”

Ogstad also stated, “[Y]ou people are so ducking [sic] stupid. Everyone knows you are lots [sic], cheats, frauds and in doing so in relation to elections have committed treason. You will all be executed. Bang [expletive]!”

Ogstad is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21 and faces a maximum of five years in prison.

The FBI Phoenix field office is investigating the case with help from the FBI Birmingham field office.

