PHOENIX — Families in the West Valley can now say goodbye to stressful hourlong trips to the hospital when their kids need help. The new Arrowhead Phoenix Children’s in Glendale will provide a closer way to get the comprehensive pediatric care they need.

The 175,000-square-foot facility is state of the art and has all the same technological capabilities as the Phoenix Children’s on Thomas Road, according to Phoenix Children’s CEO Robert L. Meyer.

This vision for expansion first started to take shape 20 years ago, Meyer said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning. Ground broke on the construction of the new hospital in November 2021. Now, it’s set to open on Aug. 7.

“From an economic perspective, this campus represents a substantial investment of nearly $200 million,” Meyer said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

This is a significant boost for the West Valley, bringing more than 400 jobs to the area, he added.

“The opening of the Arrowhead campus is just one part of our comprehensive plan to ensure every child in the state has access to the best possible care,” Meyer said.

How Phoenix Children’s in Glendale will help families

Dylan McQueen was born with a severe congenital heart defect called dilated cardiomyopathy. His left ventricle was too big and too weak and his heart could not pump blood efficiently. When he was less than a year old, his family took him to Texas for a heart transplant.

His medical journey continued with extensive pediatric cardiology care in Phoenix Children’s. Now, he’s a student-athlete who took to the podium after speakers like Gov. Katie Hobbs and Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers to share his story.

“Outside of checkups with my cardiology team, I just live a completely normal life. I’m on the wrestling team and I train hard all year,” Dylan said. “I’m happy for the other kids in the community who get to experience this kind of comfort in the care that I’ve received.”

He told KTAR News 92.3 FM he expects he will go to the hospital every three months for his treatment.

“I’m just kind of relieved that like this one is like so much closer to our house because when we used to go to the other one, it was mostly like an hour,” he said. “Now that it’s nearby my house, I’m just very grateful for it.”

His mother, Melissa, told KTAR News 92.3 FM she’s happy to have a Phoenix Children’s hospital in Glendale.

“It gives me such peace and of mine to have this campus right here in Arrowhead,” she said. “It’s really nice to know that if he were injured in a wrestling match or doing other average kids things, the hospital is just 10 minutes from our home.”

Another Phoenix Children’s campus is coming to Gilbert

The Arrowhead campus in the West Valley is the second full acute care Phoenix Children’s hospital.

“The third is following shortly in Gilbert,” Meyer told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “We think it will open late third quarter or early first quarter of ’25.”

That Gilbert hospital will serve both women and children, he added.

The opening of the new Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Glendale makes the organization the fourth largest pediatric care system in the U.S., Meyer said.

