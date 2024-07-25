Close
Arizona correctional sergeant accused of sexually abusing co-worker in prison gym

Jul 25, 2024, 11:56 AM

Ramon Godoy, an Arizona correctional officer, was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker at Lewis Prison in Buckeye on July 7, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photos)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A former Arizona correctional sergeant was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker at a West Valley prison, authorities announced Thursday.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Ramon Godoy last week on three counts related to an alleged attack on a female correctional officer.

Godoy is facing felony charges of sexual abuse, attempt to commit sexual assault and kidnapping, according to the July 17 indictment.

He entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said Godoy is no longer employed by the state’s prison system.

The defendant is accused of telling the victim to meet him inside a gymnasium at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye on July 7. He then allegedly held her in a chokehold and sexually abused her, according the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The victim reported the incident afterward.

“This defendant took advantage of the trust between colleagues and abused his victim at a place where others were not in sight,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Thursday. “Being a sworn correctional officer does not give you a free pass to abuse.”

