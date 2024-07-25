Rain falls in parts of metro Phoenix during Wednesday evening

PHOENIX — Rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix during the evening on Wednesday.

Traffic cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation caught cloudy skies and rain falling on I-10 east of 27th Avenue.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several cities, including Phoenix, until 10:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Tolleson AZ and Komatke AZ until 10:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/P74VtTZd9V — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024

Maricopa County rain gauges showed as much as 0.71 inches falling in parts of Phoenix. Parts of Glendale saw as much as 0.28 inches of rain.

More rain possible on Thursday

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night.

