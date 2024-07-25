R&B singer Kehlani coming to Phoenix during ‘Crash World Tour’

PHOENIX – Kehlani is bringing the “Crash World Tour” to Phoenix this fall.

The “CRZY” singer will make a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 29.

They will be joined on the tour by British girl group Flo and Atlanta rapper Anycia.

The 31-city tour will showcase the R&B singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album, “Crash,” which was released on June 21. The 13-track album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and features the track “After Hours” which was named to Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2024 So Far” list.

Kehlani last performed in Arizona on March 4, 2018, when they also performed at the same venue.

CRASH WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA

Ft @flolikethis & @princesspopthat

ON SALE FRIDAY!

C U SOON!😛 TEXT ME (510) 692-4419 FOR EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS TOMORROW! GENERAL ONSALE THIS FRIDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME. pic.twitter.com/OD5sb95iEg — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 23, 2024

How do I get tickets for the Kehlani tour?

Tickets are now available through an artist presale that began on Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and closes with a show in San Francisco, California at Chase Center on Nov. 2.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.