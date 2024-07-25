Close
R&B singer Kehlani coming to Phoenix during ‘Crash World Tour’

Jul 25, 2024, 4:05 AM

Kehlani performs during the 2023 WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las...

Kehlani performs during the 2023 WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Kehlani is bringing the “Crash World Tour” to Phoenix this fall.

The “CRZY” singer will make a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 29.

They will be joined on the tour by British girl group Flo and Atlanta rapper Anycia.

The 31-city tour will showcase the R&B singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album, “Crash,” which was released on June 21. The 13-track album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and features the track “After Hours” which was named to Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2024 So Far” list.

Kehlani last performed in Arizona on March 4, 2018, when they also performed at the same venue.

How do I get tickets for the Kehlani tour?

Tickets are now available through an artist presale that began on Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and closes with a show in San Francisco, California at Chase Center on Nov. 2.

