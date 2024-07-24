Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Banner selected to test Medicare dementia care model

Jul 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Banner was selected to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia. (Banner Health Photo)

(Banner Health Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Sun Health Research Institute were selected to participate in a new payment model designed to support people living with dementia, Banner announced on July 17.

Under the GUIDE model launched by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on July 1, these two institutions will be among near 400 participants building dementia care programs across the country.

The model will work to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, which includes respite care, people living with dementia and their caregivers.

How the GUIDE model helps dementia patients

People with dementia and their caregivers will have the resources to help them access clinical and non-clinical services, such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

RELATED STORIES

“CMS is excited to partner with the Banner institutes under the GUIDE Model,” CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia.

“The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities rather than in institutions.”

The model will test a new payment approach for supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including person-centered assessments and care plans, care coordination, 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line and certain respite services to support caregivers.

“This expansion will improve quality of life for more people living with dementia, reduce strain on their unpaid caregivers and better enable people living with dementia to remain in their homes by preventing or delaying nursing home placement,” said Lori Nisson, family and community services director for Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Sun Health Research Institute.

GUIDE participants represent an abundance of health care providers, including academic medical centers, community-based organizations, small group practices, health systems, hospice agencies and other practices.

“Our nation’s current infrastructure lacks the framework to provide comprehensive support to caregivers of those living with dementia,” said Ganesh Gopalakrishna, associate clinical medical director for Banner Alzheimer’s Institute’s Stead Family Memory Center in Phoenix. “Dementia Care Partners fulfills our mission to set a new national standard of care for patients and families within our institutes, as well as people in our broader communities.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

hit-and-run...

KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal overnight hit-and-run in central Phoenix

Phoenix PD responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street regarding a collision that involved a pedestrian.

7 hours ago

Pickleball paddle with ball laying on court...

Payne Moses

Chandler progressing toward construction of pickleball, tennis courts at Tumbleweed Park

Chandler City Council approved a construction services agreement to ignite a pickleball and tennis court project at Tumbleweed Park, the town entity recently announced.

8 hours ago

A home on fire in Tempe, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Body of woman found in home burned during standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

The body of a woman was found in a home that was burned after a suspect had a standoff with the U.S. Marshals last week in Tempe, authorities announced Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown in front of an Arizona flag during a Phoenix campaign stop in 2...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s full slate of Democratic delegates pledges to support Kamala Harris

The Arizona Democratic Party's full slate of delegates formally pledged to support Kamala Harris’ presidential bid on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

The scene from the Romero Fire, one of two current wildfires near Kearny in rural Arizona, along wi...

KTAR.com

Crews making good progress against Romero and Circle fires in rural Arizona

Crews continue working to contain two large wildfires threatening land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Monday.

14 hours ago

A graphic shows a winning entry from the 2023 ADOT Safety Message Contest: "Seatbelts always pass t...

Kevin Stone

ADOT’s popular Safety Message Contest is underway for 2024

ADOT is once again asking citizens to put their word skills on display as part of the agency’s annual Safety Message Contest.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Banner selected to test Medicare dementia care model