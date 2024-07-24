Banner selected to test Medicare dementia care model

PHOENIX — Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Sun Health Research Institute were selected to participate in a new payment model designed to support people living with dementia, Banner announced on July 17.

Under the GUIDE model launched by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on July 1, these two institutions will be among near 400 participants building dementia care programs across the country.

The model will work to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, which includes respite care, people living with dementia and their caregivers.

How the GUIDE model helps dementia patients

People with dementia and their caregivers will have the resources to help them access clinical and non-clinical services, such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

“CMS is excited to partner with the Banner institutes under the GUIDE Model,” CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia.

“The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities rather than in institutions.”

The model will test a new payment approach for supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including person-centered assessments and care plans, care coordination, 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line and certain respite services to support caregivers.

“This expansion will improve quality of life for more people living with dementia, reduce strain on their unpaid caregivers and better enable people living with dementia to remain in their homes by preventing or delaying nursing home placement,” said Lori Nisson, family and community services director for Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Sun Health Research Institute.

GUIDE participants represent an abundance of health care providers, including academic medical centers, community-based organizations, small group practices, health systems, hospice agencies and other practices.

“Our nation’s current infrastructure lacks the framework to provide comprehensive support to caregivers of those living with dementia,” said Ganesh Gopalakrishna, associate clinical medical director for Banner Alzheimer’s Institute’s Stead Family Memory Center in Phoenix. “Dementia Care Partners fulfills our mission to set a new national standard of care for patients and families within our institutes, as well as people in our broader communities.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.