Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix boy gets third place in North American Lego contest

Jul 23, 2024, 7:18 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

young boy wins Lego competition with Arizona themed set Arizona Lego design boy Phoenix wins Camping in the Arizona Desert Lego build Tobias Camen Lego competition 2024 William Hicks, a 9-year-old from Texas, won first place. (Photo by Legoland Discovery Center Arizona) William Hicks, a 9-year-old from Texas, won first place. (Photo by Legoland Discovery Center Arizona) William Hicks, a 9-year-old from Texas, won first place. (Photo by Legoland Discovery Center Arizona) William Hicks, a 9-year-old from Texas, won first place. (Photo by Legoland Discovery Center Arizona)

PHOENIX — Most artists who want to celebrate the unique Arizona landscape use mediums like paints, mosaics or spray-painted murals.

However, for 8-year-old Tobias Camen, Legos are the perfect way to recreate the Sonoran Desert.

Tobias, who is from Phoenix, won national recognition for his creativity with Lego sets in early July when he finished third place in a North American Lego contest.

He wowed the judges of the 2024 Mini Master Model Builder Competition with a build called “Camping in the Arizona Desert.”

The design contains various details, such as a saguaro cactus, a ring-tailed lemur and a red cardinal. He also arranged orange trees next to beehives to represent orange blossom honey.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, Tobias represented the state by adding a dinosaur fossil, a vulture with a nest and — of course — the Arizona state flag. He even represented the iconic Colorado River, complete with a Lego character in a kayak.

Before taking third place in the national competition, Tobias earned his spot among the national finalists by winning the title of 2024 Mini Master Model Builder of Arizona.

Although he didn’t win the national competition, he still came home with prizes. He and his family won annual passes to the Legoland Discovery Center in Tempe.

The No. 1 spot went to 9-year-old Texan William Hicks, whose build represented the Fort Worth Stockyards. The project took him over 45 hours and 6,000 Lego bricks.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police arrest homicide suspect on Monday...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of killing woman in downtown Phoenix hotel room in early July arrested

Police arrested a homicide suspect on Monday after a two-week-long manhunt, the Phoenix Police Department said.

2 minutes ago

An election worker sorts through early mail ballots in Arizona. Election Day for the Arizona primar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona primary voters running out of time to return early ballots by mail

With one week left until the Arizona primary, voters should get their early ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure they are counted.

52 minutes ago

Robert Yates of Tolleson is the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 18, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old West Valley man found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday after a 67-year-old West Valley man who'd been missing since last week was located.

4 hours ago

Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails opens in Peoria to help foster youth...

Colton Krolak

West Valley coffee shop provides support and hope for foster youth

A café called Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails is brewing up both coffee and compassion at its new Peoria location.

6 hours ago

AZDPS Chevrolet Camaro with mountain background...

Payne Moses

Arizona DPS participating in July national best-looking cruiser contest

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has entered the "American's Best Looking Cruiser Contest," the state agency announced on July 15.

6 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks while standing in front of House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate Preside...

Payne Moses

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona mortgage assistance program helps 100 families purchase new home

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on July 17 that an Arizona mortgage assistance program has now helped 100 families purchase their first home.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Phoenix boy gets third place in North American Lego contest