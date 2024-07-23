PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has entered the “American’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” the state agency announced on July 15.

AZDPS submitted their new Chevrolet Camaro SS to the annual photo contest run by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), according to a press release.

All 50 states are eligible to enter a photo of their best-looking patrol vehicle to the organization, and the public votes for their favorite.

The top 13 vote-getters will be featured on an AAST calendar, with the overall winner’s car illustrated on the cover. Every state except Hawaii is represented in this year’s contest.

Voting lasts from July 15 at 7 a.m. to July 29 at 9 a.m. on Survey Monkey or on AAST’s website.

The Arizona Camaro was ranked 14th as of Monday with 4,319 votes, trailing Nebraska (4,692) by 373 votes.

Florida (16,464), Kentucky (16,396) and West Virginia (12,127) were the top three, respectively, with one week of voting left to crown a winner.

