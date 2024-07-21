PHOENIX — Construction for the Papago Golf House is now underway, as the groundbreaking was announced by the project manager on Thursday.

The 14,100-square-foot facility spearheaded by Wespac Construction, Inc. and designed by Douglas Fredrikson Architects is located adjacent to the Papago Golf Club clubhouse and pavilion on 5595 E. Karsten Way.

The golf complex is home to the Arizona State University men’s and women’s golf programs.

The new building will partner with and serve the Arizona Golf Foundation, the City of Phoenix, Troon Golf, Papago Golf Club and ASU.

“The Papago Golf House will provide a state-of-the-art facility for these organizations, enhancing their ability to promote and support golf at all levels,” Kirk Jonovich, Principal and Vice President at Westpac Construction said in a press release.

Papago Golf House will be one story and house offices, conference rooms and storage areas with patios and a courtyard on its exterior.

The building’s estimated completion date is spring of 2025.

