Keshi’s ‘Requiem World Tour’ to make Glendale stop on Halloween

PHOENIX — Keshi’s “Requiem World Tour” is making its way to Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale on Oct. 31, the host venue announced Friday.

The world tour will make stops in North America before heading to the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. It all kicks off Oct. 6 in Toronto, Canada and will continue through the fall and winter closing late March in Taipei, Taiwan.

The male artist listed 35 stops in the initial announcement but noted more dates could be added.

The main act will be joined by two other multi-instrumentalists, Mac Ayres and Starfall.

Presale tickets are available starting on July 23 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets then go on sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. MST.

REQUIEM WORLD TOURhttps://t.co/GcbaRvp3NB North America/UK/EU/AUS/NZ: Presale: Tues. 7/23 @ 10a local. Link to register in bio On sale: Fri. 7/26 @ 10a local Asia: Presale info & registration at link in bio pic.twitter.com/LX6n21Elfm — keshi (@keshimusic) July 19, 2024

The 29-year-old Houston native released the first single, “Say,” off his upcoming sophomore album “Requiem” on July 12. It became Keshi’s fastest song to reach one million Spotify listeners, accomplishing the feat in its first 24 hours.

“Requiem” is set to be released to the public on Sept. 13 under Island Records.

The son of Vietnamese immigrants, he first appeared on the international scene in 2019 with an EP titled “skeletons” and quickly backed it up with two more EPs, “bandaids” and “always,” in 2020.

Keshi then was a contributor to Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album” in 2021 with the solo song “War With Heaven.”

The following year, Keshi let loose his first album “Gabriel” and it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 on April 9, 2022. The album also landed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

With billions of streams under his belt, Keshi went on his first solo tour, “Hell/Heaven Tour,” in the fall of 2022 and followed that up with the “Hell & Back Tour” that opened in early 2023.

Keshi visited Arizona Financial Theatre on April 22, 2023, which was also a part of his first trip to North America.

