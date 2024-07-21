Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Keshi’s ‘Requiem World Tour’ to make Glendale stop on Halloween

Jul 21, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

Keshi (Casey Luong) posing in front of BOSE sign in New York....

Keshi attends the BOSE x NYFW: The Shows Launch Event on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for BOSE)

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for BOSE)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Keshi’s “Requiem World Tour” is making its way to Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale on Oct. 31, the host venue announced Friday.

The world tour will make stops in North America before heading to the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. It all kicks off Oct. 6 in Toronto, Canada and will continue through the fall and winter closing late March in Taipei, Taiwan.

The male artist listed 35 stops in the initial announcement but noted more dates could be added.

The main act will be joined by two other multi-instrumentalists, Mac Ayres and Starfall.

Presale tickets are available starting on July 23 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets then go on sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. MST.

The 29-year-old Houston native released the first single, “Say,” off his upcoming sophomore album “Requiem” on July 12. It became Keshi’s fastest song to reach one million Spotify listeners, accomplishing the feat in its first 24 hours.

RELATED STORIES

“Requiem” is set to be released to the public on Sept. 13 under Island Records.

The son of Vietnamese immigrants, he first appeared on the international scene in 2019 with an EP titled “skeletons” and quickly backed it up with two more EPs, “bandaids” and “always,” in 2020.

Keshi then was a contributor to Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album” in 2021 with the solo song “War With Heaven.”

The following year, Keshi let loose his first album “Gabriel” and it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 on April 9, 2022. The album also landed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

With billions of streams under his belt, Keshi went on his first solo tour, “Hell/Heaven Tour,” in the fall of 2022 and followed that up with the “Hell & Back Tour” that opened in early 2023.

Keshi visited Arizona Financial Theatre on April 22, 2023, which was also a part of his first trip to North America.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Migrants in sitting close to each other in Mexico asylum...

Associated Press

Behind Biden’s asylum halt: Migrants must say if they fear deportation, not wait to be asked

Posters inside a complex of giant, white tents tell migrants in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi they should tell an officer if they fear being deported and “your claim will be heard.”

34 minutes ago

Rendering of Papago Golf House designed by Wespac Construction Inc....

Payne Moses

Construction begins on Papago Golf House, will serve many public golf organizations

Construction for the Papago Golf House is now underway, as the groundbreaking was announced by the project manager on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Rendering of a 1.2 million-square-foot Glendale warehouse fully leased to Amazon that sold in July ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Valley facility leased to Amazon changes hands in largest industrial sale this year

A 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse fully leased to Amazon has sold in the Valley's largest single-building industrial transaction this year.

5 hours ago

(Photos via Utah Department of Corrections via AP and via Department of Justice via AP)...

Associated Press

Utah scraps untested lethal drug combination for Arizona Hopi man’s August execution

Utah officials said they are scrapping plans to use an untested lethal drug in next month's planned execution of a man native to Hopi land in Arizona in a 1998 murder case.

14 hours ago

Store front of The Home Depot...

KTAR.com

Man indicted for organized retail crime, shoplifting throughout the Valley

A 31-year-old man was indicted for 42 counts of organized retail crime and shoplifting throughout Maricopa County, authorities said Friday.

16 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway reopen in Tempe after crash

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were reopened in Tempe after a crash near Scottsdale Road on Saturday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Keshi’s ‘Requiem World Tour’ to make Glendale stop on Halloween