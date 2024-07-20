Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction completed on West Valley light industrial shell building

Jul 20, 2024, 6:30 AM

Wespac Construction's Surprise Crossings building is completed...

Wespac Construction Inc. announced the completion of Surprise Crossings, a LEED-certified industrial shell building in Surprise.

(Madrid Media Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Construction was completed on a LEED-certified industrial shell building in the West Valley, a construction management firm announced on Monday.

Wespac Construction, Inc. officially unveiled Surprise Crossings, a property owned and developed by Panattoni Development Co. and designed by Cawley Architects.

The structure is located at 13301 N. 137th Ave. in Surprise, just south of the Waddell and Litchfield roads.

Surprise Crossings is meant to be a serve the needs of modern industrial operations, a press release said. It also reflects Wespac’s intent to build a greener future with sustainable materials.

“This facility is not only a testament to our industrial experience but also our dedication to building spaces that meet the highest standards of environmental and operational efficiency,” Matt McPherron, senior project manager of Wespac Construction, Inc., said in the release.

What are notable features of the new building?

Surprise Crossings’ structure is made up of concrete tilt panels, whose entry corners merge at the store front with glass, aluminum composite material and corrugated metal panels.

The building is equipped with ramp-up and grade-level sectional doors, the release said.

Two underground retention systems, each with a 10-foot diameter of corrugated metal pipes, aid with water management.

A dock area affords space for semi-truck parking and features automatic and manual rolling gates for secure in-and-out accessibility. In addition to the docking space, the building affords rail access.

The interior has a lobby with a 24-foot high ceiling and suites that include private office spaces, restrooms, a break room and a conference room.

