PHOENIX — An alleged fugitive was shot and killed in Tempe by the U.S. Marshals East Valley Task Force, authorities confirmed Thursday.

SWAT teams were seen in the area prior to the shooting, and an ABC15 helicopter showed smoke coming from the house near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.

It is not known what caused the fire.

The task force was trying to bring in a fugitive wanted by the Chandler Police Department for burglary, stolen property trafficking and fleeing authorities, the U.S. Marshals confirmed. The fugitive was also wanted by the Maricopa County for a probation violation.

Authorities said no law enforcement was injured in the incident.

The Tempe Police Department said there was no remaining threat to the community but a large police presence will remain in the area.

