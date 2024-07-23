PHOENIX — A café called Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails is brewing up both coffee and compassion at its new Peoria location.

Hãnai is the Hawaiian word for “adopted family,” which describes one of the many ways the co-creators — Ryan and Sara Senters — have dedicated their lives to helping foster youth.

The couple has adopted nine of their 11 children from foster care. They also created the nonprofit Ohana, a social services agency that helps foster youth as well as young people with special needs in Arizona.

Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails has a workforce readiness program designed to prepare foster youth for adult responsibilities. The couple started the café to help young people adjust to life outside the child welfare system.

The catalyst for Senters’ passion took place when he was a college student working in a shelter for kids recently released from jail. One of those kids was a 15-year-old who lashed out when he had trouble learning.

“He went to go punch me because he was so frustrated,” Senters said. “I moved my head just slightly and his fist went through the wall.”

Within seconds, though, Senters’ fear turned into understanding.

“I watched as he started to burst out in tears, and he just said, ‘Why didn’t my mom teach me how to do this?'” Senters recalled. “What I realized is that anger is just really masking pain and hurt and sadness for this young man … I knew this is the work I can give my life for.”

How Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails helps foster youth

The Arizona Department of Child Safety found that nearly 700 children “aged out” of foster care last year.

According to the National Foster Youth Institute, 20% of children who age out become homeless immediately after leaving the system.

Senters said he wants the kids who go through his cafe’s workforce readiness program to know that homelessness doesn’t have to be their future.

He also said he wants his organization’s program to give its young workers.

“By the end, my hope is that shoulders are back, they have a smile on their face, and they know they have the skills to make it happen. That they are loved and valued,” Senters said.

He and his wife opened the first Hãnai in 2022 in Laveen and just opened a second location inside Peoria City Hall in May. About five kids are enrolled in the workforce program at any given time. Up to 30 youths go through it every year.

“It’s more than just a cup of coffee,” Senters said. “It’s a place that has a mission and a purpose, and it’s brewed with love with kids who are going to change the world.”

