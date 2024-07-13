Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Corporation Commission working to ensure utilities hold up during heat wave

Jul 13, 2024, 2:23 PM

The Arizona Corporation Commission have been working to make sure that utilities have enough capacity to meet demand during excessive heat.

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has worked to make sure that utilities are prepared to produce enough capacity to meet peak demand during the heat wave.

In 2024, utility companies were anticipating a higher electricity demand than last year’s record highs, according to a news release.

“Hotter temperatures and monsoon winds put even more pressure on our electric grid, as we demand increasing amounts of power each year from our utilities,” Chairman Jim O’Connor said in a release. “Thankfully, Arizona has top notch utilities with dedicated employees that coordinate to keep our power reliable across our state.”

In April, the SRP, APS and Tucson’s Electric Power assured the Commission that they are prepared to produce a combined total of more than 23,000 gigawatts of electricity to meet summer demands, according to the news release.

Which utility companies see the most demand?

For the APS, their highest peak demand use of electricity is at 8,100 megawatts as of July 8. In 2023, their highest use peak was 8,200 MW.

The SRP’s highest peak demand use on July 8 is at 8,087 MW compared to 8,163 MW they used last year.

For TES, they have a peak of demand use of 2,197 compared to 2023’s high of 2,969 MW.

How to reduce utilities usage?

The commission recommends Arizonans reduce electric usage between 4-7 p.m., which are peak hours for electric demand.

O’Connor said that the power gird use can be improved on by turning up thermostats an extra degree or two and pushing back the use of major appliances or charging vehicles until the evening or early morning hours of the day.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

