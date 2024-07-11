Fewer Fourth of July DUI arrests in Arizona this year than in 2023

PHOENIX — There were fewer Fourth of July DUI arrests reported in Arizona over the recent holiday weekend than in 2023, but with a caveat.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety did enforcement from July 4-6 this year, a stretch of three days. In 2023, data was collected during a four-day period from July 1-4.

How many people were arrested for DUI in Arizona over the Fourth of July weekend?

This year, there were 335 DUI arrests, down from 399 arrests in 2023.

Extreme DUI arrests, when a driver has a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher, were also down. There were 64 arrests for extreme DUI this holiday weekend compared to 94 arrests in 2023.

The average blood alcohol for those arrested decreased from .156 in 2023 to .143 in 2024. The legal limit is .08.

DUI drug arrests were also fewer — 92 in 2024 versus 115 in 2023.

There were 8,431 traffic stops in 2024, down from 10,603 in 2023.

Nearly 1,700 officers and deputies participated in enforcement over the holiday weekend.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.