ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert rated top-10 best places to rent in America

Jul 10, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:11 am

Interior of rental home...

Three Arizona-based cities were ranked top-10 places to rent in America by WalletHub. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert were all top-10 features in WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Places to Rent in America (2024)” study released Tuesday.

WalletHub ranked 182 cities, including the 150 most populated and a minimum of two most populated from each state, based on data gathered from over 180 rental markets.

Scottsdale came in third, while Chandler and Gilbert’s placement (sixth and eighth respectively) had Arizona occupying three of the national study’s top eight spots.

Bismark, North Dakota, and Overland Park, Kansas, were rated the top two cities for American renters.

How the study was conducted

WalletHub’s rating system consisted of two main categories: rental market and affordability and quality of life. A few notable subcategories were historical rental-price changes, cost of living, weather and safety.

Cities could earn up to 100 total points, 60 available for rental market and affordability and up to 40 for quality of life.

Scottsdale (60.25 points) was number one in quality of life and 80th in rental market and affordability.

Further breakdown revealed Scottsdale to be the best city in regard to job availability and traffic atmosphere.

Chandler (58.75 points) also excelled in quality of life, coming in third overall, and was ranked 58th in affordability. Gilbert (57.70 points) rounded out the trio’s dominance in quality of life with a ninth-place finish and was the most affordable at 44th.

