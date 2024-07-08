Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks nearly 40-year-old daily heat record on Monday

Jul 8, 2024, 2:46 PM

Dying saguaro cactuses...

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new daily heat record was reached on Monday in Phoenix as the temperature reached 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

The National Weather Service announced the 116-degree daily record shortly after 2 p.m.

The daily high temperature broke a record of 115 degrees set in 1985, 39 years ago.

Phoenix has been under an excessive heat warning since last Thursday and it is scheduled to continue through Thursday night. 

The low temperature this morning was 91 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor, seven degrees above normal.

Why is there a excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix?

RELATED STORIES

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings — like the one in effect through Thursday — to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Officials recommend drinking at least two liters of water per day, however, those that spend time outdoors should drink one to two liters per hour that they are outdoors.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

117° | 89°
113° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Phot...

KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closed in both directions near Sunset Point for brush fire

Interstate 17 was closed in both directions near Sunset Point on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

39 minutes ago

Stock image of stacks of hundred-dollar bills. A Phoenix player hit a progressive jackpot worth $33...

KTAR.com

Phoenix player hits $335,939 progressive jackpot in Arizona Lottery Fast Play game

A lucky player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 last week in an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game, officials announced Monday.

2 hours ago

Banner Imaging and HeartFlow are collaborating to offer a new program to help new patients detect c...

Bailey Leasure

New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday

A new Banner health center in Scottsdale that will provide primary care and other health services, is set to open Tuesday.

3 hours ago

File photo of a sample ballot. Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to quali...

Kevin Stone

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election

The organizers for three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot before last week’s deadline.

4 hours ago

Split image of a Goodyear Police Department on the left and the mugshot of Michael Gelleny on the r...

KTAR.com

Goodyear man told police he killed wife to end her pain and suffering, according to court records

A Goodyear man told police he killed his wife over the weekend to end her pain and suffering, according to court records.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat

What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat. Jim Sharpe explains in his Sharper Point commentary.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Phoenix breaks nearly 40-year-old daily heat record on Monday