Phoenix breaks nearly 40-year-old daily heat record on Monday

PHOENIX — A new daily heat record was reached on Monday in Phoenix as the temperature reached 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

The National Weather Service announced the 116-degree daily record shortly after 2 p.m.

The daily high temperature broke a record of 115 degrees set in 1985, 39 years ago.

Phoenix has been under an excessive heat warning since last Thursday and it is scheduled to continue through Thursday night.

The low temperature this morning was 91 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor, seven degrees above normal.

Why is there a excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings — like the one in effect through Thursday — to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Officials recommend drinking at least two liters of water per day, however, those that spend time outdoors should drink one to two liters per hour that they are outdoors.

