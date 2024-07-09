Harkins completes phase one of remodel to West Valley location

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres announced Monday that it completed the first remodeling phase of its Park West 14 location in Peoria.

The refurbished movie theater complex is located at 99th and Northern avenues.

Guests can now enjoy the theater’s new CINÉXL auditorium featuring Ultimate Lounger reclining seats, laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound.

Other amenities at the theater include:

Harkins’ CINÉBAR, which features wines, craft beers on tap and cocktails.

Expanded concessions that serve items like the Harkins Big Screen Burger, crispy chicken sandwich and flatbreads as well as other concessions such as popcorn and candy.

Updated and upgraded lobby finishes and décor.

In July, “Despicable Me 4,” “MaXXXine,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Twisters,” “Deadpool & Wolverine” and more are all playing at Park West 14.

The theater will undergo a second phase of remodeling to the seven remaining auditoriums at the location. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, according to a press release.

Tickets for showtimes are on sale at the box office, the Harkins mobile app and Harkins.com .

