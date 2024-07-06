Close
ARIZONA NEWS

St. Vincent de Paul asks for food donations to help needy families in Phoenix

Jul 6, 2024, 6:30 AM

100 Days of Summer campaign needs food donations this July...

St. Vincent de Paul wants Valley residents to donate food to help those in need for the second phase of its 100 Days of Summer campaign. (St. Vincent de Paul file photos/via Facebook)

(St. Vincent de Paul file photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is calling on Valley residents to donate food to help people in need this summer.

It’s part of the local nonprofit’s 100 Days of Summer campaign, which helps unhoused people and families in need during summer’s scorching temperatures.

Nonprofit spokesperson Andrea Ariza Martinez said the campaign entered its second phase in July. Each phase focuses on a different essential need. In June, SVDP focused on water, while in August, the third phase will focus on shelter resources.

“A lot of people don’t realize that food is really needed during this time,” Martinez told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Families are still struggling to make ends meet during the time where bills start to go up with air conditioning.”

On top of higher energy bills in the summer, families also have to spend more money on food since their children aren’t eating school lunches, Martinez added.

Nonprofit’s 100 Days of Summer campaign needs food this July

The issue is exacerbated by the fact that food donations have dropped, she said.

“Just last year in 2023, we started noticing very low, low numbers in food donations,” Martinez said.

The need for food is compounded by SVDP’s expanding services for people experiencing homelessness. In May, the nonprofit held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the near completion of a 50,000-square-foot transitional housing facility that will bring nearly 200 new shelter beds to Phoenix.

People filling those beds will need food. However, Martinez worries that if more people don’t donate, hungry people won’t be fed.

“Our food donations are now going to be increasing to 30% given that we’re going to be adding 171 beds,” Martinez said. “If there’s not enough food, we can’t send a lot of those food boxes to people that need it the most.”

Those who want to donate food this July can donate online.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz McNair contributed to this report.

