18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man at Surprise house party

Jul 3, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

18-year-old Daniel Majok was booked with five charges after shooting victim at house party. (Surprise Police Department Photo)

(Surprise Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a man at a house party in Surprise, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home near 168th Avenue and Jenan Drive on Tuesday evening and had witnesses direct them to an 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Surprise Police Department.

The victim received life-saving measures from officers and was eventually taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses said the victim and 18-year-old Daniel Majok got into a physical altercation before Majok pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times, police added.

Majok fled the scene but was eventually located near his residence and taken into custody without incident.

Majok was booked on one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of unlawful discharge of firearms and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

