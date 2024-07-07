Close
CBRE gets city approval for data center expansion in Chandler

Jul 7, 2024, 5:00 AM

A conceptual rendering of a new building at Frye Data Center in Chandler, which is being developed by CBRE Investment Management. (CBREIM via city of Chandler)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


An East Valley data center campus is set to more than double its footprint.

Chandler City Council voted June 27 to pass and adopt a resolution for a development agreement, rezoning and preliminary development plan for the expansion for Frye Data Center — a 150,000-square-foot campus owned by CBRE Investment Management. The campus is located in Chandler’s Price Corridor and carries an address of 2500 W. Frye Road. The development plans would expand Frye Data Center by 243,000 square feet.

Council voted to approve the expansion through the consent agenda, which did not require discussion before the vote.

The approval comes more than a year after Chandler adopted a data center zoning amendment that prohibited data centers unless specific criteria were met. That ordinance stated, among other provisions:

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

