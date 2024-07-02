Close
Here are the spots in metro Phoenix to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Jul 2, 2024

Fourth of July fireworks events will be available in various metro Phoenix cities. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means cities and towns across metro Phoenix are preparing for Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

Many municipalities are offering free shows paired with live music and other celebrations for America’s 248th birthday on Thursday.

Here’s a list of where you can watch fireworks in the metro area to commemorate America (all events free and on Thursday unless otherwise noted):

Anthem

  • Independence Day Celebration: The event will have waterslides, food and fireworks.
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Community Park (41703 N. Gavilan Parkway)

Apache Junction

  • Fourth of July fireworks: The event will feature activities, live entertainment, food and fireworks.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Superstition Shadows Park (1901 W. Southern Ave.)

Avondale

  • Light Up The Sky: Visitors are invited to enjoy tailgate parking, food trucks, play games in the kids zone and live music prior to the 25-minute fireworks show.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)

Buckeye

  • Independence Day Celebration: The tailgate-style event will have food trucks, vendors, a concert and a fireworks show.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Buckeye Municipal Airport (3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.)

Chandler

  • Chandler’s All-American Bash: The event will bring live music, yard games, food vendors and fireworks.
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)

Fountain Hills

  • Fourth at the Fountain: The event will bring music, prizes, an illuminated fountain and entertainment.
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Gilbert

  • Fourth of July Celebration: The family-friendly event is bringing live performances, aerial entertainment, drones and fireworks.
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.)

Glendale

  • Firework Fest: The West Valley event will feature fireworks, live music, dinner deals and more.
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Westgate Entertainment District (6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.)

Goodyear

  • Star-Spangled Fourth: Independence Day will be celebrated with live music, food trucks, bounce houses, drinks and fireworks at two locations.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venues: Goodyear Ballpark (1933 S. Ballpark Way), Goodyear Recreation Campus (420 S. Estrella Parkway)

Litchfield Park

  • Independence Day Weekend Fireworks: The Wigwam will have fireworks shows on two days to celebrate the holiday.
    • Time: 9:10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
    • Venue: The Wigwam (300 E. Wigwam Blvd.)

Mesa

  • Celebration of Freedom: The event will offer a patriotic military showcase, a fallen soldier memorial, food, drinks and fireworks.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St.)

Peoria

  • All-American Festival: The festival will bring family-friendly entertainment, music, food and more to celebrate the Fourth of July.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)

Phoenix

  • Light Up The Sky: The family-friendly event will have a fireworks display.
    • Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday
    • Venue: American Family Fields of Phoenix (3600 N. 51st Ave)
  • Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Celebrate Independence Day at one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southwest.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Rd.)

Queen Creek

  • Hometown Fourth: The event, which costs $40 per car, will have food trucks, inflatables, live music and fireworks.
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)

Scottsdale

Surprise

  • Independence Day Celebration: The events will feature a live minor league baseball game at 5 p.m., fireworks and food.
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Surprise Stadium (15850 N. Bullard Ave.), Community Park (15953 N. Bullard Ave.)

Tempe

  • Tempe 4th of July Celebration: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live entertainment, food and kids activities.
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)

Tolleson

  • Fourth of July Celebration: The event will have live music, waterslides and a fireworks show.
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Tolleson Veterans Park (8601 W. Van Buren St.)

