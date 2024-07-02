PHOENIX — The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means cities and towns across metro Phoenix are preparing for Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

Many municipalities are offering free shows paired with live music and other celebrations for America’s 248th birthday on Thursday.

Here’s a list of where you can watch fireworks in the metro area to commemorate America (all events free and on Thursday unless otherwise noted):

Anthem

Independence Day Celebration: The event will have waterslides, food and fireworks. Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Community Park (41703 N. Gavilan Parkway)



Apache Junction

Fourth of July fireworks: The event will feature activities, live entertainment, food and fireworks. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Superstition Shadows Park (1901 W. Southern Ave.)



Avondale

Light Up The Sky: Visitors are invited to enjoy tailgate parking, food trucks, play games in the kids zone and live music prior to the 25-minute fireworks show. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Buckeye

Independence Day Celebration: The tailgate-style event will have food trucks, vendors, a concert and a fireworks show. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Buckeye Municipal Airport (3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.)



Chandler

Chandler’s All-American Bash: The event will bring live music, yard games, food vendors and fireworks. Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Fountain Hills

Fourth at the Fountain: The event will bring music, prizes, an illuminated fountain and entertainment. Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)



Gilbert

Fourth of July Celebration: The family-friendly event is bringing live performances, aerial entertainment, drones and fireworks. Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.)



Glendale

Firework Fest: The West Valley event will feature fireworks, live music, dinner deals and more. Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Westgate Entertainment District (6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.)



Goodyear

Star-Spangled Fourth: Independence Day will be celebrated with live music, food trucks, bounce houses, drinks and fireworks at two locations. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venues: Goodyear Ballpark (1933 S. Ballpark Way), Goodyear Recreation Campus (420 S. Estrella Parkway)



Litchfield Park

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks: The Wigwam will have fireworks shows on two days to celebrate the holiday. Time: 9:10 p.m., Friday and Saturday Venue: The Wigwam (300 E. Wigwam Blvd.)



Mesa

Celebration of Freedom: The event will offer a patriotic military showcase, a fallen soldier memorial, food, drinks and fireworks. Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St.)



Peoria

All-American Festival: The festival will bring family-friendly entertainment, music, food and more to celebrate the Fourth of July. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)



Phoenix

Light Up The Sky: The family-friendly event will have a fireworks display. Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday Venue: American Family Fields of Phoenix (3600 N. 51st Ave)

Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Celebrate Independence Day at one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southwest. Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Rd.)



Queen Creek

Hometown Fourth: The event, which costs $40 per car, will have food trucks, inflatables, live music and fireworks. Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)



Scottsdale

Fourth of July Celebration: Visitors can spend Independence Day celebrating in Scottsdale, with a fireworks show being billed as the largest in city history. Tickets for only the fireworks show start at $20. Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)



Surprise

Independence Day Celebration: The events will feature a live minor league baseball game at 5 p.m., fireworks and food. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Surprise Stadium (15850 N. Bullard Ave.), Community Park (15953 N. Bullard Ave.)



Tempe

Tempe 4th of July Celebration: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live entertainment, food and kids activities. Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)



Tolleson

Fourth of July Celebration: The event will have live music, waterslides and a fireworks show. Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Tolleson Veterans Park (8601 W. Van Buren St.)



